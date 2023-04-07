Konnan on CM Punk: “I would bring him back”

CM Punk’s AEW status and future has been a lingering question since All Out 2022, and Konnan believes AEW should bring him back. Punk’s status with the company has remained unclear since the post-All Out media scrum and the altercation that followed, and it was left even more in question after an Instagram post last month in which he refuted a report by Dave Meltzer and made claims about his AEW Dynamite match with Jon Moxley while calling Meltzer and Jericho liars.

Konnan discussed the show situation on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, and said that if he were Tony Khan he would bring Punk mack. He said that there should be a sit-down between those involved in the tension to try to resolve the situation.

“I would bring him back,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “You’ve gotta fix [the problems between Punk and others in the locker room.] I work with people I don’t like. What am I gonna do? Quit my f**king job?”

Punk has reportedly spoken with Tony Khan several times since the All Out altercation, but there’s still no word on his status. He has also been out due to an injury he suffered in the match at All Out.