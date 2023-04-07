Finn Balor suffered injury before WrestleMania

“The Demon” Finn Balor was suffering from a torn calf when he performed at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell In a Cell with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Balor took to Instagram today and revealed that he suffered a grade 2 calf tear on the March 10 SmackDown, during the six-man match that saw The Judgment Day defeat Legado del Fantasma. He would go on to work one more match before WrestleMania, and that was the Battle Royal at the March 12 live event from Madison Square Garden. Despite the normal recovery time of 6-8 weeks, Balor noted how WWE medical “threw the kitchen sink” at the injury, and with some “careful planning, long days of rehab and lots of swear words,” they were able to get him inside the Cell for the grueling battle at WrestleMania.

“On March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Wrestlemania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare! My wife said it best. ‘This injury has been the Demon of your career, and you need to over come this Demon to Release YOUR DEMON at Wrestlemania’ @verolaguera Special thanks to CJ for his incredible work ( and not taking a day off for 3 weeks) Extra mention to @docholmes & @athleanx for all their support,” he wrote.

We’ve noted how Balor suffered a deep cut during Hell In a Cell, which caused a brief delay in the match as ringside doctors stapled him up to close the wound. Balor later needed a total of 14 staples to keep the wound closed. You can see his latest Instagram post below.

There’s no word yet on if Balor will miss any ring time because of the injury that he’s worked through, or if he will be given time off to rest.