Drew McIntyre notes

Drew McIntyre is not currently backstage for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE SmackDown from Portland.

As noted, it was revealed last week that McIntyre’s current WWE contract will expire in the next several months, and that the two sides have not agreed on terms for a new deal yet. McIntyre has reportedly made it clear that he was going to wait until much closer to the expiration date before he signed anything because there are a number of factors to consider.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that McIntyre was originally booked for tonight’s SmackDown, as well as a Cricket Wireless signing in the area. He was replaced at the signing by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, which means he was pulled for some reason.

Regarding the original report on McIntyre’s contract expiring, the Wrestling Observer reports that McIntyre did tell some of his friends about the contract situation, but he didn’t expect it to get out. However, the story is accurate but there’s nothing imminent as he has not made any decisions at this point, and it will be towards the end of the year before the deal expires.

WWE officials are eager to keep McIntyre, as expected, and word is that they hope to engage him in contract talks later this year. It’s believed that he will have interest from AEW, NJPW and other companies.

There is no word yet on why McIntyre was pulled this week, or when he will be back.