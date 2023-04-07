Chelsea Green ends up in hospital following WrestleMania weekend

Apr 7, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Chelsea Green’s first WrestleMania adventure ended up being admitted to the hospital.

Green, who participated in her first WrestleMania match and also had her birthday, found herself in a hospital bed after a severe stomach bug and distended gall baller.

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard,” Green wrote on Twitter. “Turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.”

She said the manager of the ER took really great care of her and she would not be filing any complaints this weekend!

