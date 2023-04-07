Chelsea Green ends up in hospital following WrestleMania weekend

Chelsea Green’s first WrestleMania adventure ended up being admitted to the hospital.

Green, who participated in her first WrestleMania match and also had her birthday, found herself in a hospital bed after a severe stomach bug and distended gall baller.

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard,” Green wrote on Twitter. “Turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.”

She said the manager of the ER took really great care of her and she would not be filing any complaints this weekend!