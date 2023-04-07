4/7/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Kingston, Rhode Island.

—

Match #1 – FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match: Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page

Page knocks Hook to the floor and goes after him, and they exchange shots on the floor. Hook slams Page into the barricade and grabs a table from under the ring. Page kicks Hook in the midsection and delivers a right hand. Hook comes back and slams Page into the ring post, and then delivers body shots against the barricade. They brawl into the crowd, and Page rakes Hook’s eyes. Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy are shown watching the match backstage as Hook comes back with right hands. Page comes back and beats Hook down, but Hook comes back with a forearm shot and a series of cross-face shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page is in control and sends Hook back to ringside. Hook comes back with a T-bone suplex and grabs some chairs and tosses them in the ring with the table. Page comes back and slams Hook into the timekeeper’s table and sets up for the Ego’s Edge, but Hook gets free and drops him with a clothesline. Hook goes for a T-bone suplex through the table, but Page delivers a few shots to get free and then power slams Hook through the table. Page goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Page tosses Hook in the ring and then props the table in the corner. Page hits Hook in the midsection with the chair and goes for a head shot, but Hook dodges it and the chair bounces off the ropes and into Page’s face. Hook delivers a Twist of Fate onto the chair and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Hook goes for the T-bone suplex through the table, but Page fights out with elbow shots and drops Hook with a pump kick. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge through the table, but Hook transitions into the Redrum and Page taps out.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Hook grabs Page and drives him through the table with a T-bone suplex.

—

The latest edition of QTV airs. QT Marshall talks about getting Powerhouse Hobbs a car, and then gets info on The Lucha Brothers, who will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Marshall and Hobbs at Battle of the Belts VI later tonight.

—

Match #2 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and Jake Hager) vs. Bobby Orlando, LSG, and The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean)

Bowens starts off with LSG and drops him with a quick shot. Menard and Parker come in and knock everyone off the apron as Orlando tags in. They double-team Orlando, and then Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers to Orlando. The Acclaimed act like they are going to scissor The JAS, but fake them out. Bowens delivers The Arrival, and then Caster hits the Mic Drop on Orlando and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed and The Jericho Appreciation Society

-After the match, Parker, Menard, and Hager attack The Acclaimed and Gunn. Menard and Parker drop Bowens with a double DDT.

—

Swerve Strickland cuts a promo. He says they have lost soldiers in the war, but they haven’t lost the war. Strickland says a merger has happened, and he has joined forced with… but doesn’t reveal who and says we will find out later tonight.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Big Bill)

Allin goes after Moriarty, but Moriarty applies a straitjacket hold as Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are shown watching the match backstage. Allin counters into his own straitjacket hold and sends Moriarty into the corner. Moriarty comes back with shots to Allin’s back and kicks him in the midsection. Moriarty goes after Allin and drives him into the barricade. Moriarty delivers an uppercut and goes for a kick, but Allin moves and Moriarty crotches himself on the barricade. Allin gets Moriarty back into the ring, but Bill drops him with a big boot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin drops Moriarty with a shotgun dropkick. Allin goes up top, but Moriarty cuts him off. Moriarty goes for a suplex, but Allin delivers a few elbows to send him down. Bill distracts Allin and Moriarty slams him down to the mat. Moriarty goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Moriarty delivers rib shots and applies a Full Nelson. Moriarty delivers a release German suplex and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Moriarty delivers shots to the midsection and slams Allin onto the top rope. Moriarty kicks Allin in the head and puts him up top. Moriarty delivers a superplex, but Allin holds onto him and gets a two count on a cradle attempt. Moriarty comes back with a pin attempt of his own for a two count, and then applies an abdominal stretch. Allin counters our with a back-slide for a two count, and then delivers Code Red. Allin dives onto Bill and sends him into the barricade, and then hits the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Strickland’s music hits and he and Allin stare at each other. Strickland extends his hand, but Brian Cage comes out and attacks Allin. Cage delivers a forearm shot and slams Allin down on the stage. Prince Nana comes to the stage and shakes hands with Strickland, solidifying a merger between Mogul Affiliates and The Embassy.

—

RJ City mediated a sit-down between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie earlier today. Cargill says she doesn’t have time for this, and Valkyrie says the move they are fighting over has been used for decades, and she has been using it longer than Cargill anyway. They argue more and Smart Mark Sterling tells Valkyrie they will see her in court.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart

They brawl on the floor and Hart slams Jay into the barricade a few times. They get into the ring and Hart delivers a few more shots, but Jay comes back with a kick to the head and drapes Hart over the top rope. Jay brings Hart to the floor and slams her into the barricade a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hart delivers body shots to Jay in the ring. Hart slams Jay into the corners around the ring and kicks her knee out. Hart drops Jay and delivers a kick to the head. Hart goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Hart delivers a standing moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out again. Jay comes back and slams Hart down. Jay goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Hart backs her into the corner and delivers a few shots. Hart delivers a corner clothesline and follows with a back elbow. Hart puts Jay up top and delivers a chop. Hart climbs as well, but Jay cuts her down. Hart comes back with an overhead throw and connects with a moonsault press. Hart goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Hart locks in Heartless, but Jay counters with a roll-up for two. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Hart rolls through and gets a two count. Jay locks in the Queen Slayer, but Hart pulls them through the ropes to the floor. Jay gets back in the ring and Hart throws a chair in. The referee gets the chair out and Hart spits the black mist in Jay’s face and gets the pin fall with a roll-up.

Winner: Julia Hart