Triple H announced for Smackdown, Velvet Sky to miss NWA tapings
– Velvet Sky announced….
I will miss seeing my @nwa family & all the great fans this wknd, but I have to be here with Snarf to constantly monitor him and get him better. He’s my best pal that I have had for 14 years now.
I hope everything goes great for my NWA family this wknd. Best of luck to all! 👊🏼
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) April 6, 2023
—–
Just announced…
BREAKING: @TripleH will be on #SmackDown tomorrow night to address the WWE Universe.https://t.co/jsEZLmMlMl pic.twitter.com/PwWcJ9swiU
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2023