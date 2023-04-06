Triple H announced for Smackdown, Velvet Sky to miss NWA tapings

– Velvet Sky announced….

I will miss seeing my @nwa family & all the great fans this wknd, but I have to be here with Snarf to constantly monitor him and get him better. He’s my best pal that I have had for 14 years now.

I hope everything goes great for my NWA family this wknd. Best of luck to all! 👊🏼

— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) April 6, 2023