Syuri from STARDOM talks about Mercedes Moné and wrestling in America
Syuri of STARDOM was on a gaming live stream and talked about Mercedes Moné and wrestling in America.
Well right, she was very active in WWE. Of course, I really want to fight her too.
In America, UFC, I’ve had their MMA fights and as for pro-wrestling, I’ve had a match in New York, I guess. Well, of course, I really want to have a lot of matches in America from here on. I want more and more people from overseas to watch STARDOM!
You can watch the clip here:
.@syuri_wv3s talks about @MercedesVarnado and wrestling in America.#STARDOM #GE #Syuri #朱里 pic.twitter.com/s0Uu5oAUAB
— HD Subs (@HDSubss) April 6, 2023