Syuri from STARDOM talks about Mercedes Moné and wrestling in America

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Syuri of STARDOM was on a gaming live stream and talked about Mercedes Moné and wrestling in America.

Well right, she was very active in WWE. Of course, I really want to fight her too.

In America, UFC, I’ve had their MMA fights and as for pro-wrestling, I’ve had a match in New York, I guess. Well, of course, I really want to have a lot of matches in America from here on. I want more and more people from overseas to watch STARDOM!

You can watch the clip here: