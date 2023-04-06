Shane McMahon recovering from surgery

Shane McMahon is back at home recovering from the torn quadriceps he suffered at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

As noted, McMahon tore his quad during the surprise match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39, which led to some improvisation as Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg had an impromptu match with The Miz. Shane was helped away by officials before the segment was over, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the injury during the post-show press conference.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Shane was flown to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, so it appears he underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center this week.

It was noted that as of today, McMahon is already back at home in the Northeast, recovering from the injury.

There’s still no word yet on if WWE had any post-WrestleMania plans for McMahon.