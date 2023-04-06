Roku announces WWE Recruits series

Roku issued the following:

Roku Greenlights Docuseries “WWE: Recruits” (wt) Executive Produced by John Cena and A. Smith & Co. Productions

The new Roku Original follows hopeful young wrestlers on their journey to become WWE Superstars

· “WWE: Recruits” (wt) follows a group of young men and women competing to earn one of the most sought-after titles in all of entertainment: WWE Superstar.

· The eight-part docuseries invites viewers to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime.

· The docuseries will be produced by WWE and A.Smith & Co Productions. Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and John Cena will serve as executive producers of “WWE: Recruits” (wt).

· Cena will also appear in the docuseries, along with other legends and current Superstars from the WWE Universe including Paul “TRIPLE H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ettore “Big E” Ewan, Bianca Belaire, Ric Flair, and many more celebrity guests.

· Filming for the project is underway. Shooting locations will include WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year, which took place on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

QUOTES

· John Cena, Executive Producer, “WWE: Recruits” (wt): “Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar. I am so excited to bring ‘WWE: Recuits’ to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

· Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming, Roku Originals: “Roku Original series ‘WWE: Recruits’ not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream. We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world.”

· Arthur Smith, CEO & Chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions: “The journey begins here for the next generation of future WWE hopefuls to win a once-in-a-lifetime contract, giving them a platform to shine like never before. In our first time ever partnering with The Roku Channel and WWE, being the starmakers they are, ‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) is set to be television at its best with the best.