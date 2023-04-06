Notes on Ric Flair and Billie Starkz

Apr 6, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Billie Starkz is getting a TBS Championship match this Friday.

– During the latest episode of To Be The Man (via Wrestling Inc), “Nature Boy” Ric Flair spoke about going back to WCW after Wrestlemania IX in 1993 and how he wishes he hadn’t. He noted that he didn’t appear on Wrestlemania IX because he knew he’d have a lesser role than the year before.

He said:

“I would’ve been in a demoted role. Vince came up to me and said, ‘Watch your back.’ I almost wish I’d stayed because [WCW] was such a disaster when I got back.“

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Angelina Love

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal