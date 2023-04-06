Impact Report, 4/6/23

Join us for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call. Action is from Windsor, Ontario.

Josh Alexander will be on hand tonight to relinquish the World Championship due to injury.

Match 1. TMDK (Tito and Shane Haste) VS The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

TMDK gain an early advantage on after a brief back and forth. Haste the more tenured TMDK member, slows the match with the ground and pound. He locks up Shelley in a rear chin lock. There is a large crowd in the Impact Zone. Tito misses a dive off the top and Alex face plants Tito into in the corner. This leads to two on one office from the Guns. Sabin gets a two count on Haste. Haste mounts a comeback with a inside out. Shelley interferes on the outside. Sabin then dives to the floor on both members of TMDK. Tito tags in and the Guns do more classic double team movesets. Shelley uses a craddle roll up for with pin.

Winners. The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Bey and Ace Austin, the Tag Champs greet the Guns backstage and challenge the champs to an Ultimate X tag team match.

Eddie Edwards and Kenny King talk backstage. Eddie asks for King to have his back, but King declines the offer since Eddie doesn’t return the favor.

Tommy Dreamer once again asks Scott D’Amore to be on his team to face Bully Ray’s group. Scott turns him down, but you can see this is going to continue. The match will be at Rebellion.

Trey Miguel joins the announce team.

Match 2. Mike Bailey VS Jonathan Gresham (winner will have a title match at Rebellion against Trey Miguel, the X Division Champion)

This the third match between the two. Each have one. Bailey kicks Gresham from the ring. They show sportsman ship getting back in the ring. There is a mutual respect between the two and they shake hands. They crossbody each other after bouncing the ropes several times. After a break, we have Bailey landing Yes kicks. The two start a series of rollups. Neither can gain a pin. The two start the chop exchange next. Bailey moves it to kicks. Gresham takes him down and then moonsaults onto him. The two both are laying in beautiful moves back and forth. Gresham leads to a figure four. He locks on the hold for a few minutes. Bailey reverses the hold a few times, but Gresham reverses it back. Bailey rolls them both onto the floor. Miguel starts arguing with both of them. Bailey lands a moonsault to the floor. Miguel eventually loses it and attacks both men.

No Contest

This will most likely set up a triple threat. Gresham and Bailey glare at Trey as he leaves.

The Design have a backstage segment. Deaner goes over Sami Callihan’s journey to membership into the group. Sami defends all his hard work to join the team. He says he is ready for step seven. Deaner sets up the next step.

Santino Marella and Dango meet with Gresham, Miguel and Bailey. Marella sets up an elimination style triple threat match.

Match 3. Jody Threat VS Tera Rising

We get a few Triple H jokes due to the Tera Rising name. We cut to the back and see Santino Marella receiving medical help. Rising hits a series of splashes and clotheslines. Threat then slams her. After a few more clotheslines, she double knees and German suplexes Rising. After a F416, it is over.

Winner Jody Threat

Dango and Scott D’Amore check on Santino. Santino says he is 75% percent, his high school average. Joe Hendry will join Santino and Dango against the Design.

Tasha Steelz makes her return. She is approached by Savanah, Jai, and Gisele Shaw. Shaw verbally attacks her. Steelz challenges Shaw for next week.

Match 4. The Good Hands, (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) and Bully Ray VS Yuya Uemura, Darren McCarty and Tommy Dreamer

McCarty was a NHL hockey enforcer type. He looks pretty tough. Dreamer and Skyler start the match. Yuya enters and continues the advantage Dreamer gained. Dreamer tags back in on Skyler. He and Yuya are working together. Bully knees Dreamer in the back from the apron. Hodge tags in and he and Bully work over Tommy on the apron. Bully tags in. He starts working over Tommy with rights and verbally. Dreamer loses it and DDT’s Bully. He tags Darren. He starts throwing hands and even a Thesz Press. He clears the ring. Yuya dives on them on the floor. Bully gets called out by McCarty. Bully bails to the floor. Skyler attacks McCarty from behind. McCarty then hits a stunner and gets the pin.

Winners, McCarty, Dreamer and Yuya

Post Match attack.. Kenny King hits the ring and attacks Yuya. Frankie Kazarian, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich hit the ring. It looks like King will join Bully’s group with Masha.

We get a clip from the Deonna Purrazzo win over Gisele Shaw at Multiverse. She is now going to face Mickie James and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Champion match at Rebellion.

Match 5. Eddie Edwards VS PCO

Yet another grudge match between these two. They end up on the floor, after a PCO clothesline over the top rope. PCO Germans Eddie. Back in the ring, Eddie superplexes PCO. PCO is the huge favorite in this match. Eddie tries chopping PCO, but he just absorbs the slap. He tells Eddie to keep going. PCO exposes his chest to invite the fight. PCO then fights back. It goes back and forth until PCO slaps Eddie to the floor. PCO dives on Eddie on the floor. He then choke slams Eddie and we go to break. Back, PCO DDT’s Eddie. Eddie is draped off the apron, PCO hits the D-Animator. Eddie eventually gets to his feet and uses the ref for deflection. Alisha Edwards comes out pleading PCO to not moonsault him. Eddie buckle bombs PCO and ends it with the Boston Tea Party.

Winner. Eddie Edwards

PCO sits up and Eddie and Alisha bail. PCO chases them out of the Impact Zone. We see PCO now in the parking lot. Eddie and Alisha barely escape in their car.

Scott D’Amore is shown in the ring with Steve Maclin and Kushida, who will face each other to determine the new Impact World Champion. Josh Alexander is called out to the ring to relinquish his championship. His injury to his arm required surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable future. Josh comes out with his fans. He thanks the fans tells him he loves them. He goes into his time and history with the company. He is the longest reigning champion in promotion history. A best World Champ chant breaks out. He says he is going to start over. He talks to Kushida directly. He then talks to Maclin. He seems to respect them both. He ends his speech by saying he will be back to regain his title. Maclin grabs the mic after Josh’s son gets emotional about his dad giving up the belt. Maclin tells Josh he has been ducking him and this is his way out. He then starts talking to Josh’s little son, Jett. D’Amore stops it and then lets Maclin have it calling him a coward, SOB. He then reminds Maclin that Kushida tapped him out. Kushida and Maclin then face off and Kushida takes out Maclin. Kushida grabs the belt and shakes D’Amore’s hand as the show ends.