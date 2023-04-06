How Endeavor pulled off WWE deal: papers signed on WrestleMania Saturday

New details have emerged of the Endeavor acquisition of WWE in a new story published by Puck.News.

According to Mark Shapiro, the President and COO of Endeavor, the put an official bid for WWE three weeks ago and Shapiro said that they didn’t know they had a confirmed deal until Saturday, the day of WrestleMania night one.

Shapiro and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel met with WWE Chairman and CEO Nick Khan at the Raine Group offices in New York in mid-March and then a week later they visited the WWE corporate HQ to make one more pitch.

Liberty Media, the owners of Formula 1, were fighting with Endeavor for WWE’s control and Shapiro said it was “nip and tuck all the way” to the very end. The term sheet was signed on Saturday night, and Endeavor had won the battle.

The report states that Emanuel and McMahon, along with their team, hashed out the final terms of the deal at an executive suite at SoFi Stadium while Shapiro, who was set to attend WrestleMania, had to stay behind in New York with the lawyers to close the deal.

It was on Monday morning when Emanuel, McMahon, and Khan went to the Endeavor WME headquarters in Beverly Hills as they prepared to break the news to the media and analysts.