FTR regains the AEW tag team titles

Apr 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

From Dynamite earlier tonight…

Colton goes after the ref to get a DQ. Austin hits a low blow to try and get DQd, but Cash stops the ref. The ref stops The Gunns from using the Belts. Austin gets the second title belts and uses it on Dax for only a 2.

Dax ends up rolling up Austin and pins him and FTR are the new AEW Tag Champions and are staying with AEW. And thus ends all this “will they won’t they”. AEW starts by signing Jay White and ends by keeping FTR.

