Dax Harwood on why FTR opted to remain with AEW

In a post on Twitter, new AEW World Tag Team champion Dax Harwood explained why FTR chose to stay with the company. Dax and Cash Wheeler put their AEW careers on the line against the Gunns, and there were rumors their contracts were set to expire. However, they won the match and will presumably stick around for the foreseeable future. A fan tried to claim that FTR demanded to get the belts or they would leave, but Harwood shot that down.

He wrote: “‘GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!’

Definitely not ‘That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.’”