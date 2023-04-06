Becky Lynch comments on changing the view of women in sports

During a recent interview with Upfront, Becky Lynch discussed changing the view of women in sports entertainment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Lynch on changing the view of women in sports:

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in a spot where I’ve been able to change the way people view women in sports or in sports entertainment and wrestling. Usually there would be one token women’s match on a card, and we’ve thrown all that out the window.”

On wanting to headline on WrestleMania:

“I always wanted to main event WrestleMania. That was always my goal, but I never wanted it to be a courtesy act. I never wanted it to be like, ‘Oh, here we go, the women are main eventing WrestleMania.’ I wanted it to be because there was no other option than us, that the story was so undeniably good, that it was the best story, and I think the best story should always win the main event of WrestleMania, gender aside, and that was what we got.”