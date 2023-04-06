AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 877,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.28% from the last week’s episode, which drew 833,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.14% from last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 7.12% from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #40 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.28% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.14% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.32% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 21.05% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers on ESPN at 10:05pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 1.660 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.375 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.771 million viewers, also drawing a 0.55 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.71 rating, also drawing 5.185 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Tony Khan’s “very important” announcement, AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against Best Friends and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, FTW Champion Hook defending against Ethan Page, Komander vs. Sammy Guevara, The Acclaimed deciding if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society, AEW World Champion MJF celebrating MJF Day, a promo from The Blackpool Combat Club, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defending against Riho, plus the big Careers vs. Titles match with new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR putting their careers up against The Gunns, which was the main event.