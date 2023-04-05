Vickie Guerrero’s youngest daughter says she was sexually assaulted by stepfather

Sherilyn Guerrero, the younger daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, revealed in a video on TikTok that she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in 2020 on a cruise.

“Basically, on this cruise, I got sexually assaulted and the unfortunate part is that it was by my stepdad, yeah…it was by my stepdad,” Guerrero said.

She noted that she was not the only victim but it wasn’t her business to talk about the others.

“I lived with them so I didn’t know what to do,” she continued, adding that soon after the cruise, COVID hit and was stuck there. “I worked my ass off to get out of there,” she said, mentioning that she got out of the house in September of the same year.

Now that three years have passed, 28-year-old Sherilyn said that she’s done protecting her mother and her career because her mother chose her husband rather than her. She said Vickie told her it was just a “mistake” and it’s not who he is.

“I never really felt like she protected me,” Sherilyn said, also adding that her mother looked at it as being disrespectful to her relationship and she didn’t want to have anything to do with her if she was disrespecting her relationship with her husband.

Sherilyn revealed that she cannot even call her mother or her sister because both of them blocked her and they have no relationship now.

“It’s been f*cking hard,” she said.

Meanwhile, her cousin Chavo issued a statement on Twitter saying that he fully supports her and have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles.

“She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima,” he wrote.

Vickie married Kris Benson in September 2015. She has not publicly addressed her daughter’s accusation at time of this writing.