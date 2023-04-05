Vickie Guerrero fires back at her daughter: “I will see you in court”

Hours after Sherilyn Guerrero claimed that she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather back in 2020 on a cruise, her estranged mother Vickie Guerrero lashed out at her daughter in a post on social media.

Saying that there are two sides to a story, Vickie said that her relationship with Sherilyn has been hostile for the past 15 years. Calling her narcissist, she said that not only herself, but close friends for over 10 years have cut ties with her daughter because of her behavior.

“I tried to do therapy with Sherilyn but she always said NO and that I am sick not her. Sherilyn please tell your side of your character of being drunk on the cruise and having guys in your room then crying because you think you were raped then demanded us to go to a pharmacy in Bahamas for Plan B,” Guerrero wrote.

She said that if she wants to play dirty and sling her husband through mud, she can do the same. She asked her if she’s enjoying the car that her stepfather bought her when she wreck hers.

“I am so done with you and tired of the years of your manipulation, lies, and disrespect,” Vickie wrote. “I kept quiet for years because you never seeked therapy to learn how to have an adult conversation with me. It has always been your way or nothing at all Ok Sherilyn, not only will I see you in court but you and I will no longer be related.”

Vickie also had one parting shot to fans who feel the need to comment about the situation.

“F*CK YOU….you hear one side of a story and you feel entitled to comment on something you know nothing about,” Vickie added.