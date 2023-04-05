Updates on Brian Cage and Stokely Hathaway

– A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cage’s agreement to work with AEW/ROH expired at midnight following Supercard of Honor last Friday, where The Embassy retained their titles over AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

Cage’s deal was originally set to expire before March 31, but he agreed to work through the show. AEW reportedly has a long-term contract on the table for Cage, but word is that there were attempts at a short-term extension to discuss a longer-term contract.

Following Supercard of Honor, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan was asked about Cage’s status, and he said he wanted Cage to remain with the company for a long time.

Cage has reportedly had productive conversations with AEW/ROH officials, and those talks are ongoing.

The company has made attempts to extend Cage’s contract due to injury time, as he was sidelined when first signed, but Cage pushed back on that. Top names in AEW, including Chris Jericho, reportedly pushed for Cage to re-sign, and there were also powerful members of the WWE roster who were hoping he’d end up there.

– After getting a solid beat down at the hands of Hook, couple weeks ago on Dynamite, Stokley Hathaway has started going to the gym getting into fighting shape.