Nigel McGuinness signs deal with All Elite Wrestling

Nigel McGuinness has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced by AEW President Tony Khan himself, who tweeted, “Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!”

McGuinness returned to Ring of Honor at the Supercard of Honor show last weekend to do commentary for the whole show. It’s looking likely that McGuinness will be part of the broadcast team somehow over at AEW as well.

The former ROH champion was recently doing commentary for WWE but was released from his deal in late 2022.