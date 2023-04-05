Khan says tonight’s announcement is one of the most important in AEW history

Tony Khan has hyped up the announcement he will make at tonight’s Dynamite as one which he has “dreamed of for years.”

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the AEW President said, “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited — it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

Khan has made a habit of making “huge” announcements on Dynamite, many of which don’t end up really as big as he had envisioned, but he seems to be doubling down with this particular one.

Asked if AEW will consider doing a WrestleMania-type of weekend with multi-day events, Khan said there could be ideas, but none of them are imminent.

“We could do one event spanning a weekend and we could also do multiple events across a week,” said Khan. “It’s something we’re considering, especially as we keep entering so many new debut markets. We’re looking forward to expanding and holding more huge events.”