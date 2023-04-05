Cora Jade returns to NXT after over two months out

After over two months out, Cora Jade returned to NXT and attacked the new Women’s champion Indi Hartwell.

After successfully defending the title against Zoey Stark, Hartwell had a brief staredown with Tiffany Stratton who stopped at the top of the stage and Jade sneaked in from behind the champion through the crowd and hit her with a DDT. Jade then took the NXT Women’s title and posed with it before dropping it on a floored Hartwell.

Jade then confronted Stratton at the entrance and told her that the championship is hers. Jade then encountered Lyra Valkyria in the parking lot and the two exchanged words which led to a match being announced between the two for next week.

Cora has not been seen on NXT since January 20 when she lost a match against Roxanne Perez. She was out with an unidentified injury.