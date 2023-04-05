Cody Rhodes on Triple H: “He kept tabs on me”

During a recent interview with The SI Media Podcast ahead of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes revealed that the throne incident in AEW has never come up with Triple H since Cody returned to WWE. According to Cody, there is no bad blood between the two over it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rhodes on never mentioning the throne incident with Triple H:

“It’s not mentioned, and I’d love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE and there’s the throne-throne, it’s just sitting right there. There’s replicas. Mine is a replica of the throne throne. I think there’s some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. So, I’d love it if we eventually talk about it.”

On Triple H congratulating him when he became ROH World Champion:

“I was glad [to get that text]. I found out later, he watched every bit of it. He kept tabs on me. ”

The throne incident refers to Rhodes taking a sledgehammer to a Triple H-inspired throne during his entrance at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 before Cody’s match against brother