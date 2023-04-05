Bron Breakker turns heel at the conclusion of NXT on USA

Former NXT champion Bron Breakker turned heel on the post-Stand & Deliver NXT on USA Network last night.

Breakker was absent from the majority of the show and only came out in the last few minutes during the Carmelo Hayes championship celebration. It was Hayes who invited Breakker out to the ring and thanked him for handing over the title to him on Saturday afternoon.

Breakker said that it was his duty to pass the torch just like Tommaso Ciampa did to him when he won it.

The two hugged in the ring and then Breakker raised Hayes’ hands…only to turn him around and clothesline him. Trick Williams came to the rescue but he got press slammed for his trouble and then Bron delivered a huge spear on Hayes.

Fans boo’ed but chanted “one more time” as the show faded to black.