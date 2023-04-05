Andrade El Idolo ways he will back on AEW soon

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo said that he will be returning soon on AEW television.

El Idolo last wrestled in September and was then involved in a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara which resulted in AEW sending him home.

But Andrade said that he has been out for four months due to a tear in his chest and underwent surgery in November to fix the problem.

He also revealed that his contract with AEW will be expiring soon and it was noted in the past that El Idolo tried to get out of it to go back to WWE when Triple H took over the reigns. Now that Vince McMahon is back, he might want to rethink about it!

El Idolo accompanied his wife Charlotte Flair to the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and was at WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.