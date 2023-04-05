AEW All In at London’s Wembley Stadium announced for August 27

Tony Khan’s big announcement was actually big this time around as it was revealed that AEW All In will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27.

This will be the company’s first stadium show and the first time that they’re using the name All In, the same name of the show that Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega used for their indie show in Chicago. It’s also the first wrestling show at the new Wembley Stadium.

The word pay-per-view was missing from the press release so it’s unknown how or where the show will air.

Effective immediately, fans in the UK can pre-register for early access to event tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEW/Wembley. Tickets for All In go on sale on Friday, May 5 on Ticketmaster.co.uk and LiveNation.co.uk.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said Tony Khan. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.’”