4/5/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

—

As Ricky Starks is making his entrance, Jay White’s music hits. Juice Robinson attacks Starks in the ring, and then White rushes the ring and joins in on the beat down. Starks tries to fight back, but Robinson drops him with a shot. White drops Starks with the Bladerunner and stands tall with Robinson as they leave the ring.

—

A look back at Adam Cole’s return to the ring last week is shown. Tony Schiavone interviews Chris Jericho backstage. Jericho says he has nothing against Cole and says he is happy that he is back after nine months. Jericho says Cole had a great match against Daniel Garcia and got the win. Jericho says Cole also had the girl and the celebration last week, but he did it all while Garcia was lying in the ring. Jericho says it was unacceptable and he had to stop Cole’s disrespect. Keith Lee walks up and says Jericho is the poster child for disrespect. Lee says he may not be fond of Cole, but he does have respect for him. Lee says perhaps next week, he can teach Jericho a thing or two about respect.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) (c) (w/Julia Hart) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy

Black and Beretta start the match. Black takes Beretta down, but Beretta counters into a hammer-lock. Black gets free and applies a wrist-lock, but Beretta takes him down. Black gets back up and delivers body shots, but Beretta comes back with a kick to the midsection. Beretta goes for a suplex, but Black counters into a roll-up for a two count. Black runs the ropes, but Beretta delivers a jumping knee strike and tags in Taylor. Black delivers a knee strike to Beretta and trips Taylor up. King tags in, but Taylor delivers shots to him and sends him to the corner. Matthews tags in, as does Cassidy. Cassidy throws his sunglasses at Matthews and goes for the spinning DDT, but Matthews blocks it and delivers a Snake Eyes into the corner. King tags in and knocks Best Friends to the floor, and then all six men get into the ring and brawl. King and Taylor go to the floor and King slams him into the barricade. Cassidy sends Black to the outside and kicks Matthews in the face. Beretta tags in as Cassidy sends Matthews to the floor. King slams Taylor into the barricade again, and then Matthews and Black catch Cassidy on a dive and slam him onto the apron. Beretta goes for a dive, and Black and Matthews do the same to him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy sends all three members or The House to the outside, including causing King to drop Black and Matthews with a dive. Best Friends assist Cassidy on a dive to the outside, and then he brings Black back into the ring. Best Friends and Cassidy triple-slam Black and Cassidy goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Everyone takes each other out, and then Black drops Cassidy with a Brain Buster. Cassidy comes back with the shin kicks, and then Black delivers a big shot. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionairs, and then Beretta and King tag in. Beretta drops Matthews and King, and then drops Black with a lariat and a pile-driver. Beretta drops Matthews with a pile-driver, and then Taylor and Cassidy deliver shots to King. Beretta delivers a pile-driver to King and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. Anna Jay is shown watching Julia Hart from backstage. King comes back with a clothesline to Cassidy as Taylor and Matthews tag in. Taylor gets a pair of roll-ups for two counts, and then Matthews stomps Taylor’s head into the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The House of Black

—

A vignette airs for Christian Cage, and it is revealed that Luchasaurus is returning with him.

—

Match #2 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.) vs. Riho

They shake hands, but Hayter immediately goes for Hayterade. Riho ducks and gets a roll-up for a two count. Hayter goes for Hayterade again, but Riho dodges and drops Hayter with a hurricanrana. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Hayter drops Riho with a few shoulder tackles. Hayter goes for the cover, but Riho bridges up and delivers a dropkick. Hayter goes to the floor, but Riho drops her with a diving cross-body. Riho tosses Hayter back into the ring and goes up top, but Hayter cuts her off with a right hand. Riho shoves Hayter away and goes for a cross-body, but Hayter catches her and delivers a gut-buster. Hayter goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter clubs Riho in the back and applies a seated abdominal stretch. Hayter grinds her knuckles into Riho’s ribs, but Riho comes back with a kick and sends Hayter to the apron. Hayter kicks Riho in the head and goes for a Brain Buster on the apron, but Riho blocks it. They exchange quick shots, and then Hayter slams Riho down onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho sends Hayter into the ropes with a hurricanrana. Riho delivers a Tiger Feint Kick and connects with a diving cross-body. Riho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two. Hayter comes back and clubs Riho in the back, but Riho floats over and delivers a German suplex. Riho goes up top and goes for a double stomp, but Hayter dodges it and deliver a neck-breaker. Hayter delivers a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter puts Riho up top and delivers forearm shots. Hayter delivers a superplex and goes for a Brain Buster, but Riho counters with a DDT. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and then Hayter beats Riho down with forearm shots. Hayter goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter puts Riho up top and goes for an avalanche cutter, but Riho holds on. Hayter climbs up top, but Riho delivers shots and locks in a sleeper. Hayter counters with an elbow strike, but Riho comes back with a few shots and a headbutt. Riho takes Hayter down to the mat with a hurricanrana, and follows with a low Meteora. Riho goes for the cover, but Hayter gets her boot on the rope.

Riho delivers shots to the back of Hayter’s head, but Hayter comes back with a kick to the head. Hayter counters a back-slide and delivers the Hayterade. Hayter goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter delivers Hayterade again and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Renee Paquette interviews The Outcasts. Ruby Soho tells Hayter to not get comfortable with the title, because one of them is going to take it from her and bring some order to the AEW Women’s Division.

—

Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard are on the stage, and they introduce Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Max Caster’s does his rap, and raps that they are not going to join The Jericho Appreciation Society. Parker says it sounds to him like they want to fight…together. Parker says he thinks it’s a great idea and he got them an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. He says everybody loves The Jericho Appreciation Acclaimed Society, and tries to scissor Menard, but Gunn stops them and says scissoring should only be done by professionals, and then The Acclaimed show them how it’s done.

—

Footage of MJF receiving a key to the city airs. He then comes to the stage to celebrate MJF Day. He sings “Pennies from Heaven” as he makes his way to the ring. MJF says he deserves all of this, but people like Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin don’t. MJF brings up having ADD as a kid and talks about one of his teachers always picking on him. He says he told her that he always daydreams about professional wrestling and says she told him it would never happen. MJF says her math was a little bit off, because he just got the key to the city, today will be MJF Day for forever more, and he is reigning and defending AEW World Champion. MJF tells all of the kids that they can grow up to be whatever they wants, except for him because he is better than them. MJF asks the crowd if they want an encore, and one of the band members plays out of turn. It is revealed to be Perry, who beats MJF down on the stage. MJF turns it around and delivers shots, and then security and staff run out to separate them. Sammy Guevara comes to the stage and picks up the AEW World Championship belt and holds it in the air. Guevara gets in Perry and MJF’s faces and then drops the belt on the ground.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Komander vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara delivers a leaping knee strike that sends Komander to the floor. Guevara goes after him, but Komander dodges him and gets back into the ring. Komander goes after Guevara this time, but Guevara dodges him and connects with a springboard moonsault. Guevara gets Komander back into the ring, but Komander delivers a thrust kick. Komander hits a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Komander runs the ropes and dives to the floor, but Guevara catches him with a spinning heel kick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara delivers a knee strike to Komander as Perry is shown watching the match from the back. Komander comes back with a reverse hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Komander runs the ropes and dives onto Guevara on the floor. Komander gets Guevara back into the ring and goes for the Shooting Star Press again, but Guevara moves. Komander lands on his feet and kicks Guevara to the floor. Guevara comes back in, but Komander takes him down and connects on a Phoenix Splash. Komander goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Komander goes for the Shooting Star Press again, but Guevara gets his knees up and gets a two count on a roll-up. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Komander rolls through and gets s two count. Guevara delivers a thrust kick and goes up top, but Komander delivers an enzuigiri. Darby Allin is shown watching the match from the rafters as Komander runs the ropes. Guevara counters with a cutter and the GTH for the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Schiavone interviews Guevara. Guevar says he just did something that the World Champion doesn’t do, which is wrestle. Guevara says when he and MJF wrestled in Jacksonville, he had MJF beat until Shawn Spears interfered and hit him with a chair. Guevara says MJF’s pillar wasn’t built by him, but it was built by the people who MJF used to get to the top. Guevara says MJF sold his soul to be a pillar in AEW, and then says he put his heart and his soul into AEW to build his own pillar. Guevara says he isn’t going anywhere and he isn’t going to let MJF tear it down with a bidding war. Guevara says screw Perry, Allin, and MJF, because he is the next AEW World Champion.

—

Match #4 – FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page (w/Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy)

Hook dodges a shot and delivers a T-bone suplex. Page rolls to the floor, but Hook goes after him. Page delivers a shot and throws Hook into the ring steps. Page slams Hook into the ring post and gets him back into the ring. Page kicks Hook in the midsection and goes for a Twist of Fate, but Hook counters with a kick to the midsection and a Twist of Fate of his own. Kassidy gets on the apron and Hardy keeps Page from using the FTW Championship belt as a weapon. Hardy hits Page in the head with the belt, Hooks locks in the Redrum, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Hook leaves with Hardy and Kassidy and fist bumps them as they walk up the ramp.

—

Nigel McGuinness and Tony Khan are backstage for Khan’s major announcement. Khan brings up All In, and then says AEW All In will take place in London in August. Adam Cole walks in and says on Sunday, August 27th All In will be held at Wembley Stadium.

—

Match #5 – Trios Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Bryan Danielson) vs. Three Local Competitors

The Club beats down all three guys. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to one, and then Yuta and one of the guys is left in the ring. The bell rings, and Moxley and Castagnoli drop one of the guys with a spike pile-driver on the floor. Yuta locks one of the guys in a single-leg Crab, but another one kicks him in the head. Moxley and Castagnoli come back in and beat down the guy, and then Yuta suplexes another. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows and locks in a cross-face, and the guy taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Yuta keeps the hold applied, and they continue beating down the guys. Danielson grabs a microphone. Danielson says he was at home with his family, and he loves his family. Danielson says he also loves Castagnoli, Moxley, Yuta, and professional wrestling. Danielson asks if they guys they just beat look like professionals and says they look like a bunch of guys that the EVPs would hire. Danielson calls them amateurs and says the four of them are the only professional wrestlers in the building tonight. Adam Page’s music hits and he comes to the ring. The Club beats him down and Danielson calls him an amateur. Danielson says he loves them, and then says Page doesn’t have anybody who loves him. Danielson pulls a screwdriver out of his pocket and says the house known as AEW needs to be fixed up from all these amateurs. Danielson gouges the head and face of Page with the screwdriver and calls him an amateur again. Danielson says they are the only real professional wrestlers in the company.

—

Match #6 – AEW World Tag Team Championship – Titles vs. Careers Match: The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

Colten and Wheeler start the match. Wheeler backs Colten into the corner, but Colten turns it around and delivers a shot. Wheeler slaps him in the face, but Colten comes back with a shoulder tackle. Wheeler comes back with a Spear against the ropes, and then chops Colten delivers an uppercut in the corner. Harwood tags in and double-teams Colten with Wheeler. Harwood goes for the cover, but Colten kicks out. Wheeler tags back in, but Colten rolls to the floor to regroup. Wheeler drops Colten with a low dropkick and gets him back into the ring. Austin grabs Wheeler’s boot, and Colten drops Wheeler to the floor with a dropkick. The Gunns gets Wheeler back into the ring and Austin tags in. The Gunns double-team Wheeler and Colten tags back in. Colten drops Wheeler with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Colten stomps Wheeler down in the corner, and then Austin chokes Wheeler behind the referee’s back. Wheeler comes back with a few uppercuts to Colten, but Colten splashes him in the corner. Colten slams Wheeler down and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood tags in and delivers shots to The Gunns in the corners. Harwood delivers an Atomic Drop to Colten and follows with a clothesline. Austin comes back and takes Harwood down, but Harwood delivers an up-kick and gets a roll-up for a two count. FTR drop Colten with a double DDT and then drop Austin with a spike pile-driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. FTR go for the Big Rig, but The Gunns counter out. The Gunns go for 3:10 to Yuma, but FTR counter out. FTR hit The Big Rig on Austin and Harwood goes for the cover, but Colten pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee refuses to disqualify The Gunns, and then Austin since Harwood into Colten and they butt heads. Austin delivers a Famouser and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back with a back-slide for a two count, and then gets a few more two counts. Austin delivers a low-blow right in front of the referee, and he goes to disqualify them, but Wheeler stops him. The Gunns deliver 3:10 to Yuma to Wheeler and Austin puts Harwood up top.

Harwood delivers right hands to send Austin back down, and then Colten tries to give Austin one of the titles. The referee stops it, and Colten gives the other one to Austin. Hardoow goes for a diving headbutt, but Austin hits him in the head with the title. Austin tosses the belt out of the ring and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Colten tags in, but Harwood spits in their faces. The Gunns go for 3:10 to Yuma, but Harwood gets free and Wheeler gets back in the ring and FTR get a double roll-up for the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

-After the match, Mark Briscoe hits the ring and celebrates with FTR as the show comes to a close.

Announced for the April 7th Rampage:

-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and The Acclaimed in action

-Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

-Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

-Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie will have a face-to-face meeting

-Swerve Strickland will speak

Announced for the April 7th Battle of the Belts VI:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dralistico

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Billie Starkz

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall