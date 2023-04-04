WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.484 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 11.94% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.219 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.69 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 18.96% from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. This past week’s 0.69 key demo rating represents 900,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.89% from the 757,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.58 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.332 million viewers, also drawing a 0.34 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, going back to the Royal Rumble go-home show, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, going back to December 25, 2020. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 11.94% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 18.96% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 5.3% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.11% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was also the go-home episode for WrestleMania.

NCAA coverage dominated cable on Friday. The Women’s NCAA Tournament game between Iowa and South Carolina on ESPN at 9:38pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.27 key demo rating. The Iowa vs. South Carolina game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.175 million viewers.

Friday’s live WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown aired from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for WrestleMania 39, Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, plus a face-off between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which closed the show.