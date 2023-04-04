WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.260 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 22.63% from last week’s 1.843 million viewers for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour aired commercial-free and drew 2.471 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.908 million), the second hour drew 2.255 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.921 million) and the final hour drew 2.054 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.701 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 35.71% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.76 key demo rating represents 991,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 35.57% from the 731,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #7 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, and Special Report with Bret Baier. This is up from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.76 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.246 million viewers, also averaging a 0.25 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, going back to RAW XXX on January 23, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, going back to February 17, 2020. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both well over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 22.63% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 35.71% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 7.57% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 20.63% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was also the post-WrestleMania show.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.423 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.737 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.408 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 1.938 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 268,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.422 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.298 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. NCAA Basketball on CBS at 9:12pm drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 3.73, also drawing the top viewership of the night with 14.693 million.

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with fallout from WrestleMania, but no matches or segments announced head of time.