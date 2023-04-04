WWE and UFC could pursue single streaming deal after deals expire

WWE CEO Nick Khan told Axios that while both WWE and UFC will continue to separately seek linear television rights, they could join forces for one streaming deal after both their respective deals run out.

WWE’s streaming deal with Peacock expires in 2026 while UFC’s deal with ESPN+ expires a year early in 2025.

Khan was careful not to ruffle any feathers and said that NBC Universal have been tremendous partners for them and they, just like FOX, have the first right of refusal when negotiations start.

Khan also discussed potential layoffs once the two companies merge.

While saying they’re not sure exactly yet what’s going to happen, the answers will come soon.

“An integration team is going to be put into place between both companies in short order, and we’ll know — we’ll have a lot more in the next week or two,” he said.

https://www.axios.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-combined-streaming-deal