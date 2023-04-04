Vince McMahon firmly back in charge of WWE

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was “firmly back in control” of Raw last night. He was reportedly sitting in the Gorilla Position with a headset on.

There were several script re-writes and multiple wrestler segments either shortened or canceled throughout the entirety of the night, including Bayley, who was set to come out with Damage CTRL, but was pulled from the show last minute for unknown reasons.

