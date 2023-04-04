Triple H opens Raw, thanks everyone and says they’re not going anywhere

Triple H cut an emotional promo at the start of Monday Night Raw to assure that WWE as we know it is not going anywhere.

Reacting to the news of this morning where Endeavor Group purchased a controlling stake in WWE to merge it with UFC, Triple H rallied the troops and said they’ll be here week in, week out, event after event, selling out arena after arena and packing stadium after stadium because they are WWE.

“The same WWE that you love, the same WWE that put 161,000 people to the rafters in SoFi Stadium is going nowhere,” Triple H told a cheering crowd.

The Game thanked the WWE Superstars and production crew for working hard to present the best possible product and also thanked the fans who without them they wouldn’t be where they are today.

“And just like it says in the beginning, then, now, forever, together,” he said as fans chanted along.