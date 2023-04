Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings from 4/4

The 4/7 NXT Level Up was taped tonight in Orlando. Here are spoilers-

-Dante Chen defeated Boa. Ava came to ringside & walked around the ring during the match

-Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

-Joe Gacy (with Ava, Dyad) defeated Oro Mensah