LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with highlights from Saturday’s big event in Los Angeles. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The first 30 minutes will be commercial-free tonight.

– We go right to the ring and Alicia Taylor introduces new NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell. She comes out to “you deserve it!” and she says she waited so long to hear that. Fans chant “Indi Wrestling!” now. She says it’s been a few days now but she can’t believe this is real. She raises the title in the air for a pop. Indi goes on about how she’d given up on winning the title… she’d gain some momentum then go back down.

Indi doubted herself but fans never did. She goes on and gives a shout-out to former champion Roxanne Perez, and says she should get the first title shot. Zoey Stark interrupts and she’s tired of hearing this crap. She goes on about how Indi isn’t on the level of former champions. Fans chant “Zoey sucks!” now. Stark is glad we now have a very beatable champion, and Perez should go behind her in the line. Stark proposes a title match tonight but fans chant “no!” at her. Indi wants to see just how unbeatable she is, so let’s do it. Stark says she made the biggest mistake of her life, and will have the shortest reign ever. They face off and Indi raises the title.

– We see how NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Axiom had friendly words at the airport on Monday to setup a title match tonight.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo vs. Pretty Deadly

We go back to the ring and out comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo. We see how Pretty Deadly insulted them at Stand & Deliver to set this match up. Out next comes Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.

Prince and Stacks start off going at it and having words. Wilson comes in with a big clothesline. Stacks counters with a back-slide, then a dropkick. Stacks drops Wilson and tags in Tony D for a big knee to drop Wilson.

Tony unloads on Wilson an warns Prince but Wilson decks him. Prince tags in but Tony fights him off. Tony with a suplex for a pop. Prince turns it around and comes off the middle rope but Tony decks him. Prince goes on and kicks Tony’s leg out. Wilson comes in but Tony drops him. Wilson taunts Tony but gets dropped. Prince comes in so does Stacks.

The Family unloads on their opponents. Stacks launches one opponent into the other in the corner, and they regroup on the floor. They bait Stacks in and Wilson drops him. Prince is legal as he goes to work on Stacks. Stacks fights up and out but Prince rams him into the corner. Pretty Deadly with quick tags now. Tony finally tags in and unloads on both opponents, hitting big overhead suplexes, then a Spinebuster to Prince as Wilson breaks up the pin.

Stacks and Wilson end up on the floor while Prince drops Tony with an elbow. The referee checks on Tony while Prince hides under the apron cover for a bait & switch. This leads to Prince sending Tony face-first into an exposed turnbuckle for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly quickly run away to the entrance-way as the music hits.

– We get a vignette from Jacy Jayne now. She taunts Gigi Dolin over not winning the title at Stand & Deliver and says all that’s left is to break her will after already breaking her face and heart.

Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring and out comes Dijak. Odyssey Jones is out next as we see how they fought in last week’s Battle Royal.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dijak levels Jones with a big boot for 2. Dijak unloads to keep Jones down. Jones knocks Dijak to the floor.

Dijak comes right back in but Jones goes to work. Jones spikes Dijak into the mat for a pop. Jones catches a crossbody in mid-air for a slam and a 2 count. Jones goes to the middle rope but Dijak superkicks him. Dijak scoops Jones to his shoulders for a big Driver but Jones kicks out at 2.

Dijak goes to the top and hits the moonsault for the pin to get the quick win.

Winner: Dijak