Former WWE Women’s Champion reportedly in a “physical altercation,” removed from WrestleCon
PWInsider Elite reports former WWE Women’s Champion Melina attended the SmackDown event on Friday night. After returning to her hotel, she was “acting in a loud manner, got into an argument, and according to one person, a physical altercation.
The report noted that security at the hotel had to get involved, and she was ordered off the property and not allowed to return to do her signings at WrestleCon.
Face card always been valid😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/obYg9KhhTm
— Ashley👸🏽 (@MelinaQueendom_) April 3, 2023