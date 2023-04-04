AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 340,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted midnight timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.84% from the previous week’s taped episode in the special Saturday timeslot, which drew 373,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented in the Saturday timeslot, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #43 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.10 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #26 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #85 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #77 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience in the history of the show for the standard timeslot, and was tied for the second-lowest key demo rating in the normal timeslot. Rampage went up against the WWE Hall of Fame and ROH Supercard of Honor. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 8.84% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 32.01% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 33.33% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

NCAA coverage dominated cable on Friday. The Women’s NCAA Tournament game between Iowa and South Carolina on ESPN at 9:38pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.27 key demo rating. The Iowa vs. South Carolina game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.175 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.332 million viewers, also drawing 0.34 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.69 rating, also drawing 2.484 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. AEW World Trios Champions Brody King and Malakai Black, Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir, plus Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti, which was the main event.