WWE superstars on The Today Show (video), Mercedes Monè/Stardom note

Apr 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Stardom has announced that at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd, it will be Mayu Iwatani facing the winner of Mercedes Monè, AZM & Hazuki for the IWGP Womens Championship.

– From earlier today…

