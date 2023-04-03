WWE superstars on The Today Show (video), Mercedes Monè/Stardom note

– Stardom has announced that at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd, it will be Mayu Iwatani facing the winner of Mercedes Monè, AZM & Hazuki for the IWGP Womens Championship.

