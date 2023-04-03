WWE superstars on The Today Show (video), Mercedes Monè/Stardom note
– Stardom has announced that at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd, it will be Mayu Iwatani facing the winner of Mercedes Monè, AZM & Hazuki for the IWGP Womens Championship.
April 23 Yokohama Arena
Stardom All Star Grand Queendom
◆IWGP Women's Title Match
Whoever is the champion
vs
Mayu Iwatani pic.twitter.com/59OMujQFER
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 3, 2023
– From earlier today…
Fresh out of the ring, WWE superstars Sami Zayn @SamiZayn, Kevin Owens @FightOwensFight and Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE bring their championship titles to Studio 1A and talk about their victories at #WrestleMania 39. pic.twitter.com/kXuUSPLZ55
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2023