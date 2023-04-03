WWE officers to receive big bonuses following sale transaction

In new documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission it was revealed that Nick Khan, Frank Riddick III, and Paul Levesque will receive big bonuses for their significant contributions to the company prior to and in connection with the transaction of the sale.

WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan will get $15 million with the closing of the sale. WWE Chief Operating Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will receive $5 million, and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick III will also receive a bonus equal to $5,000,000.

In the event any of them are terminated by the company without cause or resign for good reason prior to the payment date, the unpaid portion of their respective bonus shall vest and become payable as of the date of termination.