Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid leave WWE after requesting their release

NXT’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, who formed part of the Schism, have asked for and been granted their release from WWE. The news was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

It’s unclear what prompted the men formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans to want to depart the company but WWE wasted no time in granting their wish, something which doesn’t usually happen very often.

The two Brits have been part of WWE since 2017 and 2018 respectively, first wrestling under the NXT UK brand and then moving to the United States.

Their last match was this past Saturday at Stand & Deliver where their faction lost in an eight-man tag match.