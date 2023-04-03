UFC President Dana White comments on WWE merge deal

UFC President Dana White will get to work with Vince McMahon and Nick Khan in their new leadership roles at the merged WWE/UFC company which is still yet to be named.

Commenting for the first time since the news broke out about the sale, White said, “This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level.”

He continued, “Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next five years.”