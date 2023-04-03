Triple H provides updates on Shane McMahon and Finn Balor

Triple H gives an update on Finn Balor after WrestleMania …

Triple H says he talked with Finn before the press conference, Finn was cut by the ladder, Hunter joked that things like that happen when you have things thrown at you. He mentioned Finn’s cut was stapled shut and they continued, then he mentions Finn’s paint helped cover the blood.

Triple H said the only injury tonight was Shane McMahon. Hunter stated that Shane tore his quad and gives a shoutout to Snoop for improvising the rest of the segment.