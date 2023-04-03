Triple H on WWE’s future: “We’re just getting started”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H refused to discuss the rumors of an impending WWE sale to Endeavor Group at the post-show press conference.

Asked if he could confirm any of the news that CNBC and the Wall Street Journal put out hours ago, Triple H said that he cannot confirm or deny the reports and he would rather discuss WrestleMania instead.

Before the press conference was over, Levesque said that no matter what happens over the next few days, WWE will still be around and they’re not going anywhere.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

CNBC broke the news earlier on Sunday that Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group is likely to announce tomorrow a deal to purchase WWE for $9.3 billion which would see the company merge with the UFC under a new publicly-traded corporation.