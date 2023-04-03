Sale of WWE has been confirmed

BREAKING NEWS: The sale of WWE has been confirmed.

Endeavor have announced that WWE and the UFC will form a $21 billion global live sports and entertainment company.

Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. https://t.co/lPrkBmKJXm pic.twitter.com/ZBk95c5exU — Endeavor (@Endeavor) April 3, 2023