Rhea Ripley Comments On The Recent Changes In WWE, Triple H And Vince McMahon

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, Ripley commented on the recent changes in WWE.

She said, “There’s changes everywhere, every single day. Most the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now. So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys. But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.”

You can see what Ripley said in the video below: