Meet the new leadership team of Endeavor’s WWE/UFC company

The yet-to-be named merged company between WWE and UFC will be headed by Ariel Emanuel, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old founded Endeavor Talent Agency which later took over William Morris Agency in 2009 as well. Emanuel orchestrated the UFC takeover in July 2016 for $4.025 billion.

Emanuel will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the new company.

Vincent K. McMahon is the new Executive Chairman of the Board of the new company, basically overseeing the UFC as well at a high level.

Endeavor’s President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer, and Chief Legal Officer Seth Krauss will retain those roles in the new company while also pulling double duty with Endeavor as well.

On the WWE side, Nick Khan, currently the Chief Executive Officer, will be the new President while Dana White will continue his role of President of UFC.

The board of directors of the new public company following the closing will consist of eleven members who will be determined at a later date, five of whom will be appointed by WWE and six of whom by Endeavor.