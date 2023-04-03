LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW opens up with highlights from Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania Hollywood. We’re now live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Kevin says this has been a historic day for WWE.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to a big pop.

Fans chant “Triple H!” as he takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says if he wasn’t on a high from the weekend, he would be from that unbelievable reaction. He touts the WrestleMania 39 weekend attendance and goes on about the history and spectacle of WrestleMania. Triple H came out to thank every Superstar, every performer who has graced this ring and put their bodies on the line each week. He just wanted to say thank you. Triple H also thanks the staff and crew that makes a weekend like WrestleMania and a night like tonight possibly. Everyone in the back, every member of this crew, he thanks all of them, even Stu the camera man, who gets a big pop and chant from the crowd. He says the people behind-the-scenes make this possible. He takes one more moment to thank the most important people – all of you, the WWE Universe, the people that make it possible to do what we love to do, day in and day out, to entertain you… thank you.

Another “Triple H!” chant starts up. He says the day WWE is dominating news and social media, the day after WrestleMania where they are all anyone is talking about, then WWE comes today and makes an announcement that is all anyone wants to talk about. He doesn’t say this but he’s referring to the Endeavor/UFC announcement. But he is here to assure you… we ain’t going nowhere. Fans pop. He says the same WWE you love is going nowhere, the Superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here week in and week out, event after event, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium because we are the WWE and just like it says in the beginning… Then. Now. Forever. Together. Fans pop again. Triple H then asks fans to help him acknowledge one more person… 946 days. Fans start booing. Triple H asks them to rise and help him welcome Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to boos and cheers. The pyro goes off as Reigns raises his gold in the air. They then march to the ring and pose for more pyro.

The music stops and we get more boos. They just take it all in until a “Roman sucks!” chant starts. Reigns says he guesses after last night’s performance, we should do it like this tonight. Reigns calls on Hollywood to acknowledge him. The music interrupts and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop and pyro.

Cody, in a suit, gets more pyro and fireworks, then heads to the ring as Sikoa, Reigns and Heyman stare him down. Cody is clutching his ribs as he poses to more pyro. Rhodes knows what he wants to talk about this time. He says today is turning out a lot differently than he and others anticipated. He thought he’d be standing here as champion. Cody says he will acknowledge this – last night Reigns was the better competitor. Fans boo. Cody says he knows that Reigns knows he won a lot of matches by skating by when he was the victor, but last night wasn’t the case… Cody had him. Fans pop and chant for Cody. Cody knows what he wants to talk about and it boils down to one word. Fans chant “rematch!” now. Cody then says “rematch” and Reigns smirks at him. Reigns hands the mic to Heyman, who was thinking, on behalf of The Tribal Chief, when exactly would Cody want this hypothetical rematch? Cody says tonight, and the crowd pops.

Reigns motions to Heyman to deny Cody. Heyman says no rematch… not tonight, not in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash, not at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, Madison Square Garden, and so on… no, no, no. Fans boo. Heyman says that’s what you call calling the shot because you live on The Island of Relevancy. Cody isn’t in the mood for Heyman’s stuff tonight. Cody knows exactly how tough Reigns is. He says last night he essentially fought Reigns and Sikoa both anyways, so let’s do a tag match. Let’s do something now. Heyman talks it over with Reigns, then says he’s authorized by Reigns to inform Cody that his challenge is accepted… two parameters – if someone in the locker room is stupid enough to team with Cody, it has to be someone who wrestled this past weekend at WrestleMania. Heyman says now Cody will see how alone he is because whoever comes down that aisle will never get a title shot from Reigns as long as he’s champion. So, who you want to talk about now, Cody?

The music hits and out comes Brock Lesnar to a huge pop. Graves points to how the stipulation dos not apply to Lesnar. Lesnar is all smiles as he enters the ring to shake Cody’s hand, man-handling him a bit. Lesnar and Cody face off with Reigns and Sikoa now as fans pop. Reigns backs Sikoa away, then The Bloodline exits. Lesnar’s music starts back up as he hugs Cody. Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman head up the ramp, and Reigns is furious. Cody raises Lesnar’s arm in the air, then Lesnar joins him on the stage for more cheers. Graves says the tag team match is on.