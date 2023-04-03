Little girl contortionist from Belair’s entrance loses her mother earlier in the day

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed that the little girl contortionist who danced with Bianca Belair during her entrance did that performance after she was notified that her mother passed away earlier in the morning.

A very emotional Triple H recounted how this morning they were notified by the group of her passing and praised the girl for doing what she did on the worst day of her life.

Triple H said that the girl didn’t want to let her teammates down and she didn’t want to pass on an opportunity of a lifetime and decided to go ahead with the plan. Triple H added that it was incredible how her friends rallied around her and WWE did everything to make it easier for her.