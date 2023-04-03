GoFundMe Set Up For Bushwhacker Butch After Hospitalization

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Bushwhacker Butch after his Hospitalization on Friday. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized following a medical episode in Los Angeles, where he had traveled to from New Zealand for appearances over WrestleMania 39.

The GoFundMe does not have any additional details on his status, but notes that he had arrived with his cousin Bushwhacker Luke in the city. PWInsider noted that Butch is still hospitalized as of Sunday evening.

The GoFundMe is seeking $100,000.