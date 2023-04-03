Endeavor announces new company with UFC/WWE

Endeavor has officially announced that thy have signed an agreement to form a new publicly listed company consisting of WWE and UFC.

After the deal is closed, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% interest.

Today’s press release noted, “Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution. On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and a 10% annual revenue growth rate since 2019.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon noted in the press release, “Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel added, “This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed. For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

As reported on Sunday, the new company will be led by Emanuel as Chief Executive Officer, who will also continue in his role as CEO of Endeavor, McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Mark Shapiro as President and Chief Operating Officer of both Endeavor and the new company. Dana White will continue in his role as UFC President, and Nick Khan will serve as WWE President. The Board of Directors will consist of 11 members who will be appointed at a later date, six of whom will be appointed by Endeavor and five of whom by WWE.

There is no word yet on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H but he stated during the post-WrestleMania 39 Night 2 press conference that WWE isn’t going anywhere.

It was stated during this morning’s webcast that the deal will finalize some time later this year, likely in Q4.

