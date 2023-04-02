X-Pac Says Bianca Belair’s Next WWE Superstar To Go Hollywood

Bianca Belair could be the next John Cena, Rock or Dave Bautista — at least, that’s what wrestling legend X-Pac thinks … ’cause he tells TMZ Sports he sees the current WWE RAW Women’s champ moving from the squared circle to the silver screen!!

We spoke with the 50-year-old great out at LAX this week … and asked the two-time Hall of Fame inductee who he believes could transition into Hollywood post-wrestling career.

After going through of list of WWE stars in his head, Pac finally figured it out … it’s Bianca.

“She’s great at everything,” Pac told us. “She’s a good talker … she makes her own outfits, bro.”

“She’s great in the ring. I’m a huge fan. That’s who I’m picking.”

Of course, Pac (real name Sean Waltman) doesn’t see the 33-year-old starting an acting career any time soon — Belair just made her wrestling debut in 2016 and recently became the longest-reigning Black singles champion in WWE history.

“She’s still on her run,” Pac added. “When she’s done with her run, I think that’s available for her. If she wants to.”

A WWE star turned actor/actress isn’t far-fetched obviously … The Rock — who wrestled from 1996 to 2019 — is one of the highest-paid actors in the nation and his films have grossed over $10.5 billion worldwide.

Cena — who still wrestles in the WWE — has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including “Peacemaker.” He also won the Action Star of the Year award at CinemaCon.

As for Dave Bautista, he solidified his spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his part in “Guardians of the Galaxy” … and has since taken on some wide-ranging roles.

Belair in an action-thriller?! We’re down for that!!!